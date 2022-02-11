Thailand ready to launch Asia's recovery with Apec Summit, says Prayut

Apec representatives are scheduled to meet next week to set up this year’s programme and promote cooperation in line with the Aotearoa Plan of Action created last year to achieve goals set for the Putrajaya Vision 2040. The Putrajaya vision was formulated as an Apec operation guideline for the next 20 years.
The theme for Apec 2022 is “Open. Connect. Balance” with the key aim being to have Apec countries open to all opportunities, connected in all dimensions with balance in all aspects.
The move will be made under a vision that focuses on solving inequality problems that were worsened during the Covid-19 crisis and boosting economic growth in the region by adopting the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model which integrates three development guidelines.
The United States and Peru, which will host Apec in 2023 and 2024, respectively, will inherit the grouping’s long-term commitment to developing the Asia-Pacific region.
"With cooperation, we will fulfil the objective of creating an Asia-Pacific community with open-mindedness, dynamism and readiness to cope with changes and peace for all people and future generations,” Prayut’s statement said.
"I will wait for Apec leaders to come to Thailand in November, and they will all participate in setting up goals for our region together.”
Published : February 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
