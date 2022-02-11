Thailand ready to launch Asia's recovery with Apec Summit, says Prayut

The theme for Apec 2022 is “Open. Connect. Balance” with the key aim being to have Apec countries open to all opportunities, connected in all dimensions with balance in all aspects.

The move will be made under a vision that focuses on solving inequality problems that were worsened during the Covid-19 crisis and boosting economic growth in the region by adopting the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model which integrates three development guidelines.

The United States and Peru, which will host Apec in 2023 and 2024, respectively, will inherit the grouping’s long-term commitment to developing the Asia-Pacific region.