Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day r...

Bangkok’s biggest flower market, Pak Khlong Talat, was buzzing on Monday morning as people rushed to buy roses for their Valentine.

Valentine’s Day is popular in Thailand, with couples usually buying roses, chocolate and other mementoes to express their love.

Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in

This year, the price of one imported rose stands at 250 baht, while a bouquet of 100 roses can cost as much as 10,000 baht. A bunch of colourful Ecuadorian roses, meanwhile, go for between 1,100 and 1,800 baht.

Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in

Vendors in the market said imported roses are more popular than locally grown ones because of their beauty and extent of life, though the price has remained the same as last year.

Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in

“Thai roses are also popular as they go for between 40 and 60 baht per piece – far cheaper than imported ones,” a retailer said.

Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in

Related News

Published : February 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.