Rush for roses as Valentine’s Day rolls in

Valentine’s Day is popular in Thailand, with couples usually buying roses, chocolate and other mementoes to express their love.
This year, the price of one imported rose stands at 250 baht, while a bouquet of 100 roses can cost as much as 10,000 baht. A bunch of colourful Ecuadorian roses, meanwhile, go for between 1,100 and 1,800 baht.
Vendors in the market said imported roses are more popular than locally grown ones because of their beauty and extent of life, though the price has remained the same as last year.
“Thai roses are also popular as they go for between 40 and 60 baht per piece – far cheaper than imported ones,” a retailer said.
Published : February 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
