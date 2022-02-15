Prayut hopes Saudi religious leader’s visit will further strengthen bilateral ties

At the meeting, Prayut applauded Al-Issa for his work as a religious leader in Saudi Arabia and said Thailand was ready to support MWL’s missions, especially in terms of human rights based on Islamic principles. He also praised MWL for becoming a bridge between people to bring peace, justice and coexistence.
Prayut added that he hopes this visit will further tighten ties between Thailand and the Muslim world.
Al-Issa, meanwhile, complimented Thailand for being a multicultural society in which people from different backgrounds can live together peacefully. He also extolled Thailand’s principles of tolerance that are taught at the family level, religious level and school level.
The two leaders also discussed the conflict-hit deep South of Thailand and Issa promised to support and become a bridge of peace.
Al-Issa is scheduled to hold interfaith discussions with other religious leaders in Thailand and will deliver a keynote lecture on the importance of Alliance of Civilisations in Chulalongkorn University.
The MWL chief’s visit comes after Prayut visited Riyadh late last month at the invite of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the first top leadership visit to Saudi Arabia in three decades.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
