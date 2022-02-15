Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Prayut hopes Saudi religious leader’s visit will further strengthen bilateral ties

The Muslim World League (MWL)’s secretary-general Muhammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa was welcomed to Thailand by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday.

At the meeting, Prayut applauded Al-Issa for his work as a religious leader in Saudi Arabia and said Thailand was ready to support MWL’s missions, especially in terms of human rights based on Islamic principles. He also praised MWL for becoming a bridge between people to bring peace, justice and coexistence.

Prayut added that he hopes this visit will further tighten ties between Thailand and the Muslim world.

Al-Issa, meanwhile, complimented Thailand for being a multicultural society in which people from different backgrounds can live together peacefully. He also extolled Thailand’s principles of tolerance that are taught at the family level, religious level and school level.

The two leaders also discussed the conflict-hit deep South of Thailand and Issa promised to support and become a bridge of peace.

Al-Issa is scheduled to hold interfaith discussions with other religious leaders in Thailand and will deliver a keynote lecture on the importance of Alliance of Civilisations in Chulalongkorn University.

Related News

PM wants Thai-Saudi cooperation blueprint ready in 2 months

Shipping council eyes new opportunities in Saudi Arabia, targets 66 billion baht in export

Labour, investment deals readied ahead of Saudi prince’s visit

 

The MWL chief’s visit comes after Prayut visited Riyadh late last month at the invite of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the first top leadership visit to Saudi Arabia in three decades.

 

Prayut hopes Saudi religious leader’s visit will further strengthen bilateral ties Prayut hopes Saudi religious leader’s visit will further strengthen bilateral ties

Related News

Published : February 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.