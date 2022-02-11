Labour, investment deals readied ahead of Saudi prince’s visit

Crown Prince Salman will become the first Saudi royal to visit Thailand in an official capacity since bilateral ties were severed over the theft of jewels more than 30 years ago.
A first step towards mending ties was taken when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Saudi Arabia at the prince’s invitation on January 25-26.
Don spoke about the upcoming visit after attending a meeting with Prayut on Thursday to discuss follow-up plans on strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia.
Also present at the meeting were Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Eastern Economic Corridor Office secretary-general Kanit Sangsubhan and National Economic and Social Development Council secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan.
“We discussed several aspects of Thai-Saudi ties, especially the memorandum of understanding between the two governments that will allow Thai labourers to work in Saudi Arabia, and cooperation in energy and soft-power projects,” Don said. “PM Prayut has ordered relevant agencies to draft investment plans with Saudi Arabia within two months so they can be discussed with the prince when he visits Thailand.”
Don added that the Foreign Ministry is coordinating with its Saudi counterpart on establishing a Thai embassy in Saudi Arabia as well as setting a date and activities for the prince’s official visit this year.
Published : February 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
