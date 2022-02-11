Labour, investment deals readied ahead of Saudi prince’s visit

Crown Prince Salman will become the first Saudi royal to visit Thailand in an official capacity since bilateral ties were severed over the theft of jewels more than 30 years ago.

A first step towards mending ties was taken when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Saudi Arabia at the prince’s invitation on January 25-26.

Don spoke about the upcoming visit after attending a meeting with Prayut on Thursday to discuss follow-up plans on strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia.

Also present at the meeting were Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Eastern Economic Corridor Office secretary-general Kanit Sangsubhan and National Economic and Social Development Council secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan.