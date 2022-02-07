Saudi Crown Prince accepts invitation to visit Thailand

The Crown Prince will become the first Saudi royal to visit Thailand in an official capacity, following the state visit made by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on January 25-26. No date was given for the trip.
Don said Crown Prince Salman had conversed personally with Prayut over a state dinner, discussing everything from official topics to Salman's recent purchase of Newcastle Football Club in the Premier League.
Thailand will stage a lavish state ceremony for Salman in reciprocation for the welcome given to Prayut during his two-day stay in the desert Kingdom, Don said.
During the visit, officials from both kingdoms will meet to work on various bilateral projects, Don said.
Published : February 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022