Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Fishing ban imposed in Gulf of Thailand from Feb 15

The Department of Fisheries has suspended fishing in the central Gulf of Thailand for 90 days from February 15 to protect spawning species and boost marine stocks.

The three-month suspension runs until May 15 and covers seas off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

A survey of mackerel last year found that the ban offered effective protection for spawning fish in the gulf. The average length of spawning mackerel is 18.5 centimetres, making them vulnerable to net fishing. The area targeted by the three-month closure is also rich in other economically important species.

The ban will allow the larvae of mackerel and other species to grow undisturbed in prime spawning stretches such as Khao Mong Lai peninsula to Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Related News

Published : February 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.