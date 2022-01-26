Thailand, Saudi Arabia agree to reinvigorate ties, appoint ambassadors

“He also reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to providing appropriate security to members of the mission of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bangkok in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

“Both sides reiterated their commitments to do their utmost to ensure the safety of each other’s nationals in their respective countries,” Thanakorn said.

“The two sides also exchanged views on various regional and international issues, and discussed means and ways to strengthen their bilateral relations in all areas. They also agreed to increase interactions and coordination between their respective government agencies as well as private sectors in order to elevate their bilateral ties to new heights for the mutual benefit of the two kingdoms.”

“In the spirit of cooperation and shared determination to revive the friendship and cordial relations between the two kingdoms and their peoples, as guided by the bold leadership and vision of the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand agreed to fully normalise diplomatic relations,” Thanakorn continued.

“This historic breakthrough is a result of long-term efforts on many levels from both sides to restore mutual trust and friendly relations.”

“The two sides agreed on important steps to be taken to reinvigorate their bilateral relations, including the appointment of ambassadors to their respective capitals in the near future and the setting up of consultative mechanisms for consolidating their bilateral cooperation.”

“Intensive coordination will commence in the coming months to discuss bilateral cooperation in key strategic areas,” he said.

“The two sides discussed means and ways to strengthen and enhance economic and trade relations between the two kingdoms by exploring investment and other opportunities in the context of Saudi Vision 2030 and Thailand’s national development agenda, namely the Bio-Circular-Green Economy policy. They also agreed to explore new areas of cooperation, such as renewable energy, environment, digital transformation and cybersecurity.”

“They further emphasised the importance of fostering people-to-people relations, which will be the cornerstone of the two kingdoms’ growing relations, as well as the promotion of interfaith dialogue and multiculturalism,” Thanakorn said.

“The two sides agreed to support each other in international organisations and stressed the importance of the commitment of all countries to the Charter of the United Nations, international norms, and principles of good neighbourliness, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, non-inteference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They welcomed each other’s constructive roles in their respective regions, particularly Thailand’s vital role in Asean as well as Saudi Arabia’s leading role in the maintenance of peace, security and humanitarian and development assistance,” he said.

“The prime minister of the Kingdom of Thailand congratulated Saudi Arabia on its success in hosting and organising the G20 Summit, which has yielded positive outcomes in many areas, such as the economy, development, environment, health, energy, etc. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also expressed confidence that Thailand’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [Apec] summit and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation [Bimstec] in 2022 will be successful and greatly contribute to the sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the regional and global economy in the post-Covid-19 era,” the spokesman said.

“The prime minister of the Kingdom of Thailand welcomed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, launched by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He also commended the leading role of Saudi Arabia in various common international issues, including combating climate change and its positive impacts on the region and its population. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also praised Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green Economy policy, which aims to enhance resource efficiency, transform waste into wealth, regenerate biodiversity and mitigate impacts on the environment,” Thanakorn added.