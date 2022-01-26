Prayut on historic visit to Saudi Arabia

This marks the first time in 30 years that a Thai PM has visited Saudi Arabia.
Prayut’s team includes Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana and deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.
The premier and his team received a warm welcome from Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at Al Yamamah Palace at 8.30pm on Tuesday, according to a report by the Saudi Arabian press.
Don said the visit was the result of six years of work by the Foreign Affairs Ministry since trilateral discussions took place among Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at the 2nd Asia Cooperation Dialogue in Bangkok on October 9 and 10, 2016.
Published : January 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
