Prayut puts Bhumjaithai in its place with House dissolution threat

The informal meeting was held after seven Bhumjaithai ministers, including Anutin and Saksayam, boycotted the weekly Cabinet meeting last Tuesday.

The boycott was aimed at conveying the party’s stand against the extension of concession of the Green Line project, which forced Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda to withdraw the matter from the Cabinet’s agenda.

Sources said Anutin even showed a list of 260 MPs that support the coalition. He pointed out to Prayut that the 260 MPs excluded a group of 21 MPs led by former Palang Pracharath Party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow expelled from the party. They later joined the Thai Economy Party, which plans to change its name to Ruam Jai Thai Chana.

During the informal meeting, Prayut also complained that if more Palang Pracharath MPs cause trouble, they should join Bhumjaithai.

Political observers believe Anutin is worried about contesting a snap election because his party is not ready yet. Observers think his strategy is to complete the term in government, and increase the chances of winning a sizeable number of MPs in the next election so that Bhumjaithai could be a coalition partner again.

The party is seen as being afraid to contest the next election so soon because the poll will use a new electoral method – two ballots for constituency and party-list candidates.

If Bhumjaithai has to contest an election soon and if it fails to win enough House seats, it could be left on the opposition benches. Bhumjaithai’s options have become limited as former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has vowed not to associate with that party for having betrayed him by joining the Palang Pracharath coalition.

Because of its fear of House dissolution, political observers expect to see Bhumjaithai tone down its stand against the extension of the Green Line concession in a way that it would not lose face.

The Green Line concession is expected to be a hot issue that the opposition would cite to hold a censure debate against the government.

If Bhumjaithai MPs abstain or vote against the interior minister because of the Green Line project, the coalition unity could be affected so the party is expected to change its stand soon, the political observers explained.

On Tuesday, Palang Pracharath leader and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan tacitly confirmed that Prayut is now in control but the political situation may change according to current factors.

Prawit told reporters at a press conference that the coalition has no rifts.

“I have said from the beginning that there is nothing [about coalition rifts],” Prawit replied when asked if the coalition is embroiled in rifts.

Asked whether the coalition will stay to complete its term, Prawit replied: “Until it falls,” but he did not elaborate. Asked again whether the coalition will remain until the tenure is completed, he replied cryptically, “It would depend on the situation”.