Grief-stricken boy, 12, performs music live on FB to raise funds for dad’s funeral

He was seen playing music with tears in his eyes. For some moments, he was choked with emotion.

The boy lived with his father alone and he has been playing music on roadsides since he was five years old. Initially, he played for donations for his school expenses.

But during the past several months, his father was diagnosed with cancer so the boy played music to raise donations for the medical cost of treating his father.

Chanadej once took part in a music competition for kids in the Kidzaa TV programme. He has been playing guitar and singing at Chatuchak Weekend Market and Siam Square, and has become a recognised figure. His fans often shot clips of him playing music and posted them on YouTube. After his father became ill, he played music on his Facebook page instead of going out.

Those who are interested can transfer money to Kasikornbank account No. 0771212867