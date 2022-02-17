Air pollution hits unsafe levels in 45 areas across Bangkok, vicinity

PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 39-72 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3). Thailand’s standard for safe levels of PM2.5 is 50 μg/m3 or lower.

The ten most polluted areas are Prawet (72 μg/m3), Wang Thonglang (72 μg/m3), Sathorn (72 μg/m3) Khlong San (71 μg/m3), Bang Na (69 μg/m3), Khlong Toei (69 μg/m3), Dusit (68 μg/m3), Kannayao (66 μg/m3), Bueng Kum (65 μg/m3) and Min Buri (65 μg/m3).