Air pollution hits unsafe levels in 45 areas across Bangkok, vicinity

Meanwhile, the IQAir website named Bangkok the 6th most polluted city in the world with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 168.
PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 39-72 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3). Thailand’s standard for safe levels of PM2.5 is 50 μg/m3 or lower.
The ten most polluted areas are Prawet (72 μg/m3), Wang Thonglang (72 μg/m3), Sathorn (72 μg/m3) Khlong San (71 μg/m3), Bang Na (69 μg/m3), Khlong Toei (69 μg/m3), Dusit (68 μg/m3), Kannayao (66 μg/m3), Bueng Kum (65 μg/m3) and Min Buri (65 μg/m3).
The PM2.5 situation can be followed on Air4Thai.com or bangkokairquality.com websites, the CAPM Facebook page, or via Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.
Published : February 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
