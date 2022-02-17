Thai soldiers, Border Patrol Police on alert as fighting erupts between Karen, Myanmar army

The Karen-PDF soliders used K60mm mortar guns and M79 grenade launchers in their attack on the base for 20 minutes, while the Myanmar army retaliated with K120mm mortar guns to keep the KNU-PDF soldiers from advancing on the base, according to the reporter.

The Myanmar army also requested air support. A helicopter was dispatched to shoot at the enemy soldiers.

Troops on both sides were killed and injured in the attack, the reporter added.