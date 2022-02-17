Thai soldiers, Border Patrol Police on alert as fighting erupts between Karen, Myanmar army

The joint KNU-PDF team of soldiers attacked the Myanmar army base in Palu, which is opposite Ban Mae Kon Ken in Thailand’s Mae Sot district, Tak province, he said, forcing some Karen to flee the fighting and escape to the Moei riverside at the Tak border.
The Karen-PDF soliders used K60mm mortar guns and M79 grenade launchers in their attack on the base for 20 minutes, while the Myanmar army retaliated with K120mm mortar guns to keep the KNU-PDF soldiers from advancing on the base, according to the reporter.
The Myanmar army also requested air support. A helicopter was dispatched to shoot at the enemy soldiers.
Troops on both sides were killed and injured in the attack, the reporter added.
Related News
Over 100,000 IDPs from Kayah State and Pekhon taking refuge in southern Shan State in desperate need of aid
Samut Sakhon migrant registration centre to reopen as labour shortage bites
Over 400,000 people displaced by armed conflicts in northwestern and southeastern Myanmar and access to humanitarian aid remains restricted: OCHA Myanmar
Published : February 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022