New Ratchaburi rail bridge to be ready in September

An extradosed bridge employs a structure that combines the main elements of both a prestressed box girder bridge and a cable-stayed bridge.
The bridge will be a part of the 421 kilometres double-track railway southern line project between Nakhon Pathom and Chumphon provinces worth 33.9 billion baht, parallel to the Chulalongkorn railway bridge crossing the Mae Klong River.
The bridge will be 160 metres long, and the height from the rail to the apex of the pillar will be 16 metres.
Meanwhile, the SRT has approved two names for the new bridge – Burachat and Chulalongkorn 2.
The SRT said the names will be proposed to the Transport Ministry and the Cabinet for consideration within March this year.
Published : February 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
