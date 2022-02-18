Thailand launches campaign against rampant online streaming theft

The Kingdom and 20 other Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member states are pushing for measures to tackle the problem of copyright violation of online content, he said.

The move comes after numerous hacking attacks of online streaming services and cases of illegal access to online content. The Apec members also discussed measures to prevent the production and sale of devices used in copyright violations of online content, according to Vuttikrai, whose agency is under the Commerce Ministry.

On Monday and Tuesday, representatives of Apec member states attended an online meeting hosted by the Department of Intellectual Property.

Thailand is hosting the Apec 2022 summit and related meetings this year.