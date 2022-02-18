‘Mink’ keeps date with destiny, becomes first Thai woman to win world snooker title

Better known among Thai snooker fans as “Mink Saraburi”, Nutcharut won the 2022 championship held in Sheffield, the United Kingdom, with a dramatic 6-5 victory against Wendy Jans of Belgium.

Jans, a professional snooker and pool player, is a seven-time former winner of the premier non-professional tournament, the IBSF World Snooker Championship for women.

Mink managed to pip Jans to the title after the Belgian player missed the final black in their best-of-11-frame face-off, after the two were tied at five frames each.

The match, held at the Ding Junhui Snooker Academy, lasted five hours and 40 minutes.