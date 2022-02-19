Private hospitals warned not to charge Covid patients for now

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had said earlier that Covid-19 treatment would be removed from the UCEP list from the beginning of March.

Tharet said some private hospitals have misunderstood the statement and they have started collecting medical fees from some Covid-19 patients, in the process violating the Hospitals Act of BE 2541 (1998).

Tharet said if the Public Health Ministry has not issued an announcement to formally remove Covid-19 treatment from UCEP, all hospitals must strictly observe the previous announcement regarding the disease treatment.