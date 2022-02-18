Over 1 million substandard industrial products incinerated

Most of them were incinerated at the Map Ta Phut Eco-Energy Power Plant in Rayong province while the products with incombustible materials were used for road paving.

Among the substandard products destroyed on Friday were crash helmets, motorcycle exhaust pipes, toys, LED bulbs, extension plugs, power banks, grill stoves, microwave ovens, convection ovens, electric fans, speakers and amplifiers, pressing irons, and hair dryers.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Industry, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), and Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) attended a ceremony at SCG Cement’s power plant in Rayong before the incineration began.