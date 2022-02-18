Over 1 million substandard industrial products incinerated

Most of them were incinerated at the Map Ta Phut Eco-Energy Power Plant in Rayong province while the products with incombustible materials were used for road paving.
Among the substandard products destroyed on Friday were crash helmets, motorcycle exhaust pipes, toys, LED bulbs, extension plugs, power banks, grill stoves, microwave ovens, convection ovens, electric fans, speakers and amplifiers, pressing irons, and hair dryers.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Industry, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), and Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) attended a ceremony at SCG Cement’s power plant in Rayong before the incineration began.
The power plant has an incinerator designed for various types and sizes of industrial waste. Its enclosed system meets international standards on pollution and waste control.
TISI and CPPD suggested that consumers look for electrical appliances that meet the industrial standards, with the quality mark certified by the TISI.
Those with information regarding substandard products with no TISI label may inform the CPPD through its hotline 1135 or its Facebook page.
Published : February 18, 2022
