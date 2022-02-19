Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this year’s festival is underway as part of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters” campaign.

The 40th edition of the tourism fest runs from February 18 to 22 under Covid-Free Setting measures.

The venue has nine activity zones featuring the unique cultures, ways of life and tourist destinations of Thailand’s five regions. Visitors can explore Amazing New Chapters, East Village, Central Village, North Village, South Village, Northeast Village, Bangkok Street Food, the Main Stage, and Tourism in New Normal.

To gain entry, visitors must show a vaccination certificate or negative antigen test result taken within 72 hours, or they can take an ATK test at the event for 35 baht.