Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s ...

Visitors to Bangkok’s Lumpini Park are being invited to sample the Kingdom’s finest destinations at the annual Thailand Tourism Festival.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this year’s festival is underway as part of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters” campaign.

The 40th edition of the tourism fest runs from February 18 to 22 under Covid-Free Setting measures.

The venue has nine activity zones featuring the unique cultures, ways of life and tourist destinations of Thailand’s five regions. Visitors can explore Amazing New Chapters, East Village, Central Village, North Village, South Village, Northeast Village, Bangkok Street Food, the Main Stage, and Tourism in New Normal.

To gain entry, visitors must show a vaccination certificate or negative antigen test result taken within 72 hours, or they can take an ATK test at the event for 35 baht.

Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival

Related News

Published : February 19, 2022

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.