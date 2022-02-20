Thailand records 18,953 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 30, while 13,962 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,712,315 – 2,527,231 of whom have recovered, 162,460 are still in hospitals and 22,624 have died.
Separately, another 61,661 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 39,717 their second shot and 182,283 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 121,583,665.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 423.80 million on Sunday, 348.79 million of whom have recovered, 69.11 million are active cases (82,601 in severe condition) and 5.90 million have died (up by 8,093).
Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.07 million, followed by India with 42.82 million, Brazil with 28.16 million, France with 22.22 million and the UK with 18.58 million.
Published : February 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
