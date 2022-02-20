Thailand records 18,953 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,712,315 – 2,527,231 of whom have recovered, 162,460 are still in hospitals and 22,624 have died.

Separately, another 61,661 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 39,717 their second shot and 182,283 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 121,583,665.