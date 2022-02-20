Bank for members of social security scheme in pipeline

A social security bank would enable users to access funds in line with the government's policy, he said. The issue will be proposed to the social security board in March and the SSO will report progress to insured individuals, he added.

"The social security committee has received results from an ad hoc subcommittee studying labour claims and set up a subcommittee to study the feasibility launching a Social Security Bank," he said.

The subcommittees would give transparency to the process, Boonsong said.