Thailand records 18,883 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,731,198 – 2,542,145 of whom have recovered, 166,397 are still in hospitals and 22,656 have died.

Separately, another 26,544 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 13,130 their second shot and 101,987 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 121,725,326.