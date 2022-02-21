Thailand records 18,883 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Monday

Death toll increased by 32, while 14,914 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 507,763.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,731,198 – 2,542,145 of whom have recovered, 166,397 are still in hospitals and 22,656 have died.
Separately, another 26,544 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 13,130 their second shot and 101,987 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 121,725,326.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 424.99 million on Monday, 350.51 million of whom have recovered, 68.58 million are active cases (81,525 in severe condition) and 5.90 million have died (up by 5,278).
Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.08 million, followed by India with 42.83 million, Brazil with 28.20 million, France with 22.28 million and the UK with 18.60 million.
Published : February 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
