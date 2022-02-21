Fernandes urges relaxation in Thai conditions for visitors

Fernandes suggested that Thailand:
– Suspend Thailand Pass, as tourists already have vaccine passport or vaccine certificate.
– Suspend the second RT-PCR test on the fifth day in Thailand, as tourists have to take a Covid-19 test before departure from their country of origin and on arrival in the Kingdom. This suspension will help reduce tourists’ expenses and complexity of entry procedures.
– Reduce Covid-19 insurance limit from US$50,000 (1.6 million baht) to $10,000.
Tony said Capital A is considering increasing new aviation routes from Jakarta to Hua Hin and other secondary cities in Thailand.
He added that if Capital A can operate this plan, it would help Thailand draw 10 million foreign tourists to the country and generate 625.80 billion baht in revenue.
"To make the plan a success, Thailand must open borders to four countries, namely Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia," he said.
Meanwhile, Phiphat said the suggestion to reduce Covid-19 insurance limit would help boost the country's tourism, but emphasised that Thailand Pass cannot be suspended because it acts as a data centre to enable officials to track tourists while travelling in Thailand.
He added that entry procedures are not complicated compared to when the country was reopened on November 1.
"If the government is still conducting two RT-PCR tests on tourists, it will increase tourists’ expenses and it would be hard for Thailand to recover its aviation and tourism industries," Phiphat said, citing Fernandes's remarks.
Published : February 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
