Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Fernandes urges relaxation in Thai conditions for visitors

Tony Fernandes, the CEO of Capital A, formerly known as AirAsia Group, met Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn last week and urged the government to deal with three obstacles to boost the country's aviation and tourism.

Fernandes suggested that Thailand:

– Suspend Thailand Pass, as tourists already have vaccine passport or vaccine certificate.

– Suspend the second RT-PCR test on the fifth day in Thailand, as tourists have to take a Covid-19 test before departure from their country of origin and on arrival in the Kingdom. This suspension will help reduce tourists’ expenses and complexity of entry procedures.

– Reduce Covid-19 insurance limit from US$50,000 (1.6 million baht) to $10,000.

Tony said Capital A is considering increasing new aviation routes from Jakarta to Hua Hin and other secondary cities in Thailand.

He added that if Capital A can operate this plan, it would help Thailand draw 10 million foreign tourists to the country and generate 625.80 billion baht in revenue.

"To make the plan a success, Thailand must open borders to four countries, namely Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia," he said.

Meanwhile, Phiphat said the suggestion to reduce Covid-19 insurance limit would help boost the country's tourism, but emphasised that Thailand Pass cannot be suspended because it acts as a data centre to enable officials to track tourists while travelling in Thailand.

He added that entry procedures are not complicated compared to when the country was reopened on November 1.

"If the government is still conducting two RT-PCR tests on tourists, it will increase tourists’ expenses and it would be hard for Thailand to recover its aviation and tourism industries," Phiphat said, citing Fernandes's remarks.

Related News

Published : February 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.