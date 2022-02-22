Call centre gangs becoming desperate, preying on police: minister

The intensified crackdown has made it harder for scammers to find victims, so they have even begun calling police officers to try to deceive them, Chaiwut added.

The minister said government agencies are now taking proactive measures to combat the gangs, including seeking cooperation from neighbouring countries to eradicate their bases of operation.

He cited an anti-scamming memorandum of understanding that the Thai government is about to sign with Cambodia.

In another proactive measure, the government would amend the law to punish people who allow their names to be used to open accounts to receive transfers from the victims of call-centre scams, Chaiwut said.

He also thanked the media for publishing reports that raised public awareness of the scammers and how to avoid falling prey to them.