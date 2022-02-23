Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Defence volunteer killed, 2 policemen injured in daring deep South attacks

Two policemen were injured in a bomb attack in Yala on Wednesday morning, hours after a defence volunteer was shot dead in Narathiwat, police said.

The bomb went off as a police team patrolled an area in Tambon Taseh in Yala’s Muang district at 8.40am.

The team left the Taseh police station in an armoured pickup truck and two motorcycles, but when they reached a railway crossing about two kilometres from the police station, they were ambushed by the explosion.

Pol L/C Suebpong Sophikul was hit by bomb shrapnel in his legs while Pol L/C Chollathee Srikaew suffered an injury on his hands. His hearing was also impaired by the loud explosion.

The two were rushed to Yala Hospital.

Defence volunteer killed, 2 policemen injured in daring deep South attacks In another incident, a defence volunteer was gunned down by an unknown number of insurgents in Moh Turoh village in Tambon Chanae, Narathiwat’s Chanae district, at midnight.

He was identified as Erasan Hayisamoh, 24, a defence volunteer of the tambon. He was shot in the head and torso.

According to the Deep South Watch Database, 7,294 people have been killed and 13,550 injured in about 21,235 attacks by extremists since the southern insurgency flared up from January 2004 until October 2021.

Related News

Published : February 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bomb blasts kill 2, injure nearly 40 during a pro-military rally in Tachilek

Published : Feb 03, 2022

Five rangers injured in Pattani bomb attack

Published : Jan 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.