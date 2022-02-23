Defence volunteer killed, 2 policemen injured in daring deep South attacks

The team left the Taseh police station in an armoured pickup truck and two motorcycles, but when they reached a railway crossing about two kilometres from the police station, they were ambushed by the explosion.

Pol L/C Suebpong Sophikul was hit by bomb shrapnel in his legs while Pol L/C Chollathee Srikaew suffered an injury on his hands. His hearing was also impaired by the loud explosion.

The two were rushed to Yala Hospital.

In another incident, a defence volunteer was gunned down by an unknown number of insurgents in Moh Turoh village in Tambon Chanae, Narathiwat’s Chanae district, at midnight.

He was identified as Erasan Hayisamoh, 24, a defence volunteer of the tambon. He was shot in the head and torso.

According to the Deep South Watch Database, 7,294 people have been killed and 13,550 injured in about 21,235 attacks by extremists since the southern insurgency flared up from January 2004 until October 2021.