The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026

Still, certain analysts are pointing towards a pivot. Although the plat du jour was monetary easing, the specter of inflation still looms, and, with it, the potential for rate hikes. A powerful driving force behind this potential hike, is the pressure that the current U.S. administration is putting on the FED to slash rates. Further increasing the potential for a pivot are the administration's various efforts to undermine Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Compromising the Federal Reserve’s independence would limit its ability to address inflation effectively. If one of the biggest economies fails to control inflation, the runoff can cause macroeconomic, financial, and, of course, monetary instability. It’s highly likely that this may be a persisting volatility trigger even in 2026.



Cryptocurrencies Volatility in 2025

The market's biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which is usually also a predictor of the market at large, saw close to $300 billion worth of dormant Bitcoin re-enter circulation. So the hodl-ers seem to be liquidating their positions. For most of the year, this type of sell-off was offset by demand for Bitcoin in exchange-traded funds. But demand has cooled off, and the flows from ETFs are negative. Another factor is that cryptocurrency derivatives, including BTC derivatives, have slowed significantly. Despite cryptocurrency volatility, the digital currencies preserved their low correlation to other asset classes. Perhaps this is the reason why, at times, we’ve seen cryptocurrencies be used as safe havens.



The Oil and Gas Market in 2025

As one of the most infamously volatile assets, Oil did not disappoint. It can’t take all the credit, though, as there was a bit of an OPEC+ vs. non-OPEC battle for the price of black gold. The de facto leader of the non-OPEC countries, the U.S.A., significantly ramped up their production, resulting in a supply glut. This pushed the price down to $55-$60, even though both WTI and Brent started the year at $70/barrel. That marks a pretty significant 20% drop.

Natural Gas also experienced a significant swing in its price, but for completely different reasons than crude. It started in 2025 at US$3.64, dropped to US$2.74 in August. As the year came to an end, it peaked at $5.31 and fell to $3.94.



Will 2026 be different?

All the events that caused volatility at the end of 2025 are likely to persist into at least the beginning of 2026. There’s good news and bad news. JPMorgan analysts expect double-digit gains for global equities in both developed and emerging markets. They also expect inflation to persist but are bullish on the euro and bearish on the dollar.

Continued global economic growth is also highly likely, with AI, if the bubble doesn’t burst, carrying the bulk of it. Global inflation is likely to remain solidly at 3%, with the trade war pushing prices of global goods up, which will likely remain at least until the first half of 2026.

Oil demand will likely increase, but supply (especially U.S. production) will as well. The same JP Morgan forecast says that its supply will likely outpace demand by threefold.



How trader expectations have changed due to volatility

How has this almost year-long volatility redefined traders’ expectations? First of all, traders are completely spoiled for choice; there are all kinds of brokers, trading portals, platforms. What traders are really looking for, though, are the right conditions. During volatility, opening a position with precision is critical; milliseconds count. Price stability is another powerful tool; when spreads are unstable, trading is difficult and success is like trying to hit a moving target. Being able to place a trade when an opportunity presents itself, or acting immediately to minimize risk, is like a super ability when someone’s in volatile markets. Finally, low slippage helps traders avoid profit loss due to a trade not executing at the intended price.

That seems like a reasonable list of demands. A list that few brokers can offer though.