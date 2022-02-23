Cabinet has not rejected outright Health Ministry's plan to end free Covid treatment: Anutin

Anutin said the Cabinet’s response aims to ensure the plan is considered thoroughly. He added that the plan did not aim to save expenses because money would come from the central budget for tackling Covid-19.

He went on to say that the ministry is dealing with the expansion of hotline 1330 to enable Covid-19 patients to receive treatment as soon as possible.

Anutin also thanked the government and private sectors, such as Zendai, for revealing problems related to the Covid-19 crisis, while insisting that beds in Bangkok and other provinces are still available.