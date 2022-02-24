Japan hands Thailand $500-million loan for Covid relief

This is allowed under the executive decree for additional loans of up to 500 billion baht, to be spent on measures to address the pandemic’s economic impacts.

Of the approved quota of 500 billion baht, more than 100 billion has remained unused, according to the finance minister.

“This is enough [for Covid relief] and there’s no need to issue another loan decree,” he said.

The Japanese government offered the $500-million loan at low interest, the finance minister said, adding that similar offers also came from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank to help countries affected by Covid-19 to deal with liquidity issues.