Thailand records 24,932 Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (February 25) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 24,932 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 167 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 41, while 15,774 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 595,847.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,819,282 – 2,606,363 of whom have recovered, 190,110 are still in hospitals and 22,809 have died.

Separately, another 74,894 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 39,874 their second shot and 190,995 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 122,779,134.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 431.99 million on Friday, 360.94 million of whom have recovered, 65.1 million are active cases (78,619 in severe condition) and 5.95 million have died (up by 9,569).

Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.45 million, followed by India with 42.89 million, Brazil with 28.58 million, France with 22.53 million and the UK with 18.77 million.

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

