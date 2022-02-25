How Omicron differs from other Covid waves

Officially, the infection rate has now climbed above 20,000 new cases per day but these figures are thought to be a fraction of the true caseload.
The good news is that the bed occupancy rate has not reached the critical levels seen during last year's Delta outbreak, thanks to a higher vaccination rate plus milder symptoms generated by Omicron.
Let’s take a look at the symptoms of each variant.
Omicron:
Spread from outbreak in pub-restaurants
Delta:
Spread from worker camps
Alpha:
Spread from entertainment venues in Thong Lo
Beta:
Spread from Samut Sakhon's Central Shrimp Market
Published : February 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
