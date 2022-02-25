Mon, March 07, 2022

How Omicron differs from other Covid waves

Thailand has entered its fifth wave of Covid-19, with highly contagious Omicron replacing Delta as the dominant strain. The Omicron subvariant is now estimated to account for around 95 per cent of new cases, with Delta accounting for the rest.

Officially, the infection rate has now climbed above 20,000 new cases per day but these figures are thought to be a fraction of the true caseload.

The good news is that the bed occupancy rate has not reached the critical levels seen during last year's Delta outbreak, thanks to a higher vaccination rate plus milder symptoms generated by Omicron.

Let’s take a look at the symptoms of each variant.

Omicron:

  • Sore throat
  • Muscle aches
  • Fatigue
  • Dry cough
  • Night sweats

Spread from outbreak in pub-restaurants

Delta:

 

  • Similar to cold
  • Rarely loss of taste
  • Runny nose
  • Sore throat
  • Headache

Spread from worker camps

Alpha:

  • Fever
  • Runny nose
  • Vomit
  • Diarrhoea
  • Aches and pains
  • Cough and sore throat
  • Headache
  • Chills
  • Abnormal taste and smell

Spread from entertainment venues in Thong Lo

Beta:

  • Sore throat
  • Aches and pains
  • Headache
  • Diarrhoea
  • Red eyes
  • Skin rash
  • Discolouration of fingers or toes
  • Abnormal taste and smell

Spread from Samut Sakhon's Central Shrimp Market

 

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
