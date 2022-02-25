Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Thailand’s infection rate accelerating as BA.2 overtakes BA.1: virologist Yong

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s infection rate accelerat...

A top virologist says Omicron subvariant BA.2 is overtaking BA.1 in Thailand and driving a rapid rise in new Covid-19 infections.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, said on his Facebook page that it was not surprising to see the number of new infections increasing very fast now.

Thailand logged a record high of 24,932 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, rising by almost 1,500 cases from Thursday (23,557), according to health officials. The official figures are thought to be just a fraction of the true number of daily infections.

Yong said Omicron had replaced Delta as Thailand’s dominant variant because it was more infectious.

Meanwhile, the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron was now being replaced by BA.2, which spreads 1.4 times faster than BA.1 and is driving up the infection rate, he added.

Yong expects BA.2 to take over as the dominant subvariant in Thailand soon. However symptoms from both the Omicron subvariants are mild when compared with Delta, said Yong, citing studies from South Africa.

The doctor added that research in Denmark found that the people who catch BA.1 can be reinfected with BA.2, but this was a rare occurrence.

Related News

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai Health Ministry on alert as Covid deaths, intubations double in 2 weeks

Published : Feb 25, 2022

Prayut says Covid-19 crisis ‘over soon’ if citizens cooperate

Published : Feb 25, 2022

Thailand records 24,932 Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths on Friday

Published : Feb 25, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.