Thailand’s infection rate accelerating as BA.2 overtakes BA.1: virologist Yong

Thailand logged a record high of 24,932 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, rising by almost 1,500 cases from Thursday (23,557), according to health officials. The official figures are thought to be just a fraction of the true number of daily infections.

Yong said Omicron had replaced Delta as Thailand’s dominant variant because it was more infectious.

Meanwhile, the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron was now being replaced by BA.2, which spreads 1.4 times faster than BA.1 and is driving up the infection rate, he added.

Yong expects BA.2 to take over as the dominant subvariant in Thailand soon. However symptoms from both the Omicron subvariants are mild when compared with Delta, said Yong, citing studies from South Africa.

The doctor added that research in Denmark found that the people who catch BA.1 can be reinfected with BA.2, but this was a rare occurrence.