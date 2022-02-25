Thai Health Ministry on alert as Covid deaths, intubations double in 2 weeks

Infections within households are now driving the surge, said the Department of Disease Control (DDC)’s epidemiology director Chakrarat Pittayawong-anon.

Meanwhile, the Omicron wave is rising globally but infections tend to be less severe than with Delta.

However, the surge of new cases in Thailand called for close monitoring of severely ill patients to prevent deaths, said officials.

Chakrarat reported that the majority of new cases in Thailand have no or mild symptoms.