Ministry aims to declare Covid-19 an endemic in four months

He said when more people enter the home isolation treatment programme, hospitals will have more capability to take care of patients with other diseases.

“The Public Health Ministry will later adjust the number of days for taking care of infected people and for quarantining people at high risk,” Kiartiphum added.

He said the Public Health Ministry will continue to allow people with severe symptoms to receive treatment at any hospital as emergency cases, but people with mild symptoms can receive treatment from the hospitals under the Gold Card universal healthcare, the Social Security System or government officials’ healthcare system.

Kiartiphum said most of the Covid-19 fatalities were elderly people with comorbidities or pregnant women, especially those who have not been vaccinated or not been fully vaccinated.

As a result, the Public Health Ministry will coordinate with the Interior Ministry to check household registration to search for the elderly who have not received a booster dose to administer the third dose to them as soon as possible and reduce deaths. He added that only about 30 per cent of the elderly have received the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Rungruang Kijphati, chief adviser and a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, said the rate of fatalities and people with severe symptoms was 10 times lower than what had happened during the Delta variant crisis. He said if 60 to 70 per cent of the elderly got the third jab, the fatalities could drop by 50 per cent from the current 30 to 40 deaths a day.