Mon, March 07, 2022

Thai AirAsia floats flight-plus-ticket package for Man U v Liverpool in Bangkok

Thai AirAsia is set to unveil a special flight-plus-ticket package for the so-called “Red War” between Manchester United and Liverpool in Bangkok this summer.

Talks are underway with the match organiser Fresh Air Festival, Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Thai AirAsia’s parent company Asia Aviation Plc, said on Friday.

“The discussion involves a special package that includes an air ticket and a ticket for the match. The aim is to attract tourists from other Asean countries to watch the match,” Tassapon said.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia and Asia Aviation, said Fresh Air would be consulted over which Asean markets to target to draw fans for the match.

“Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore all have a lot of supporters of the two football clubs,” he noted.

The CEO also expects travel rules to be more relaxed by July, when the match is scheduled to take place.

The highly anticipated game between Manchester United and Liverpool, officially called “The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022”, is due to be held at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12.

Ticket prices range from Bt5,000 to Bt25,000.

The organisers claim this will be the first match in Asia between the two English Premier League giants.

 

