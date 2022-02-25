Thai AirAsia floats flight-plus-ticket package for Man U v Liverpool in Bangkok

Talks are underway with the match organiser Fresh Air Festival, Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Thai AirAsia’s parent company Asia Aviation Plc, said on Friday.

“The discussion involves a special package that includes an air ticket and a ticket for the match. The aim is to attract tourists from other Asean countries to watch the match,” Tassapon said.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia and Asia Aviation, said Fresh Air would be consulted over which Asean markets to target to draw fans for the match.

“Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore all have a lot of supporters of the two football clubs,” he noted.