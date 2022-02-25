House panel promises to solve PayPal problems for online traders, freelancers

The group called on the panel for help after PayPal (Thailand) announced all accounts registered to freelancers, casual online sellers and small-scale entrepreneurs will have limited functionality from March 7. To continue receiving payments all users are required to submit proof that they have been registered as juristic persons, PayPal said.

However, the group said this requirement has not just caused confusion but is also an added financial burden.

Watanya responded by saying her panel will call on the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and Commerce Ministry to look into the issue.

She said PayPal is supervised by the BOT and she believes it should be able to come up with a solution for freelancers.

She also said the panel will try to have PayPal delay the implementation of its new policy, which she believes is influenced by the BOT’s measures against money laundering.