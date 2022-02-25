Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Cable clutter tidied up in Bangkok’s Dusit district

City workers were spotted tidying overhanging cables on Sukhothai Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district on Friday.

This is part of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)’s plan to clean up Bangkok’s skyline and that of adjacent provinces, which was endorsed by the Cabinet on November 23 last year.

NBTC’s deputy secretary-general Suthisak Tantayothin said this was part of its three-year overhead cable management plan, which will be conducted in collaboration with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Provincial Electricity Authority and telecom operators.

He said NBTC will fund some of the work, especially in Bangkok.

“The aim is to ensure people’s safety, improve the city skyline and create a good image for Thailand,” he said.

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

