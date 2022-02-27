First batch 236 Thai evacuees to arrive from Ukraine on Tuesday

However, it said about 100 Thai nationals are unable to travel due to curfews or unsafe conditions in the cities where they live. Among this group are seven Thais in Mykolaiv and 12 in Kharkiv. Fighting between Russian troops and Ukrainian defence forces has been reported in both cities. Thais in other cities were safe, the embassy said.

Fighting has also reached the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

The embassy said that 102 out of 148 Thais in Kyiv had been able to leave the city, adding that 43 had already arrived at the Lviv operations centre.

"However, about 40 Thais who are married to Ukrainians said they will stay with their families as Ukrainians are not allowed to leave the country."