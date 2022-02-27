First batch 236 Thai evacuees to arrive from Ukraine on Tuesday

The embassy said 47 Thais are currently at the evacuation centre in the city of Lviv, western Ukraine, while another 43 Thais are on their way there from cities across the war-torn nation.
However, it said about 100 Thai nationals are unable to travel due to curfews or unsafe conditions in the cities where they live. Among this group are seven Thais in Mykolaiv and 12 in Kharkiv. Fighting between Russian troops and Ukrainian defence forces has been reported in both cities. Thais in other cities were safe, the embassy said.
Fighting has also reached the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.
The embassy said that 102 out of 148 Thais in Kyiv had been able to leave the city, adding that 43 had already arrived at the Lviv operations centre.
"However, about 40 Thais who are married to Ukrainians said they will stay with their families as Ukrainians are not allowed to leave the country."
The Warsaw embassy said it will organise a bus to take 41 Thais from Odessa in western Ukraine to Romania's Bucharest on Sunday.
"After that, the Royal Thai Embassy in Bucharest will send them back to Thailand by commercial flight on March 1 and 2," the embassy said.
It said it was also organising a bus to take 43 Thais from the Lviv operation centre across the border to Warsaw on Sunday, followed by a second batch on Monday.
"This group will take a commercial flight to Thailand between March 1 and 4," the embassy added.
Published : February 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
