129 Myanmar labourers, duped by offer of jobs in Thailand, deported

Speaking during the ceremony, Ranong Governor Somkiart Sisanetr said Ranong and Koh Song province of Myanmar had agreed to close their permanent and temporary border checkpoints. To prevent Covid-19 infections, the peoples of the two provinces were allowed cross-border visits only to buy foods and necessities.

However, Somkiart said, some people had taken the advantage of the border closure to lure Myanmar jobseekers to sneak into Thailand with the promise of finding them jobs.

Somkiart said the jobseekers had to pay fees of tens of thousands of baht only to be arrested and deported.