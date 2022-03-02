What would happen if a nuclear warhead exploded in Bangkok?

The page explained the impact of a nuclear warhead explosion over different distances as follows:

— Fireball radius of 0.59km: Anything inside the fireball will effectively be vaporised.

— Heavy blast damage radius of 1.16km: Heavily built concrete buildings will be severely damaged or demolished with 100 per cent fatalities.

— Radiation radius of 1.94km: Some 15 per cent of survivors will eventually die of cancer as a result of radioactive particle exposure in about a month.

— Moderate blast damage radius of 2.43km: Injuries and deaths are expected to be widespread due to collapse of residential buildings and fire.

— Thermal radiation radius of 4.67km: Third-degree burns on survivors' skin would cause severe scarring or disablement, and could require amputation.

— Light blast damage radius of 6.25km: Glass windows would break and cause many injuries in surrounding population who will come to the window on seeing the flash of a nuclear explosion.

"In addition, the wind would cause radioactive particles to spread to other provinces," the page said, adding that it would be hard to evaluate the nuclear fallout as it depends on people's behaviour as well.