Almost half of Bangkok's population obese, nationwide survey finds

Assistant Professor Dr Sanit Wichansawakun, a lecturer at the Clinical Nutrition Division of Thammasat University’s Faculty of Medicine, said that a nationwide survey between 2019 and 2020 had found that 42.2 per cent of Thais aged 15 and above are obese, while 39.4 per cent have a potbelly.

Bangkok has the highest percentage of people with obesity — 47 per cent — and as many as 65.3 per cent of women in the city were found to have a potbelly, she said.

“The problem raises the risk of non-communicable diseases [NCDs] like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart diseases and cancer,” Sanit said at a panel discussion held at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel.

The event was held as part of a campaign called “World Obesity Day: Everybody Needs to Act”.