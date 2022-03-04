Thailand records 23,834 Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,981,996 – 2,731,029 of whom have recovered, 227,843 are still in hospitals and 23,124 have died.

Separately, another 71,198 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 24,486 their second shot and 112,986 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 124,396,024.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 442.41 million on Friday, 375.03 million of whom have recovered, 61.38 million are active cases (73,184 in severe condition) and 6 million have died (up by 7,567).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.84 million, followed by India with 42.95 million, Brazil with 28.91 million, France with 22.9 million and the UK with 19.07 million.