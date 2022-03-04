Bueng Kan’s mystical Naga Cave ready for more visitors, but only after reservation

Reservations are required to prevent overcrowding and the spreading of Covid-19.

The Naga Cave, located in Bueng Kan’s Bung Khong Long district, is known for its scale-like markings and a rock that looks like the mystical serpent, the Naga. Thais believe a visit to the cave will bring them good luck and reveal lottery numbers.

On February 8, the national park set a 500-person limit after hundreds of tourists found themselves stranded, waiting to be helped down the mountain after visiting the cave.

The park said it has improved public transportation to and from the cave and can now handle more visitors. Its capacity for more visitors will be further extended once the second road leading to the cave is completed next week.