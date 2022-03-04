Bueng Kan’s mystical Naga Cave ready for more visitors, but only after reservation

Reservations are required to prevent overcrowding and the spreading of Covid-19.
The Naga Cave, located in Bueng Kan’s Bung Khong Long district, is known for its scale-like markings and a rock that looks like the mystical serpent, the Naga. Thais believe a visit to the cave will bring them good luck and reveal lottery numbers.
On February 8, the national park set a 500-person limit after hundreds of tourists found themselves stranded, waiting to be helped down the mountain after visiting the cave.
The park said it has improved public transportation to and from the cave and can now handle more visitors. Its capacity for more visitors will be further extended once the second road leading to the cave is completed next week.
“Though the limit for visitors has been increased, people are still required to produce their ID card along with proof of reservation via the app at the park entrance. Visitors must also produce evidence of at least two Covid-19 vaccines,” the park said. “Alternatively, visitors can present a negative RT-PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours or a negative ATK test in 48 hours.”
Entry fees are 20 baht for Thai nationals (10 baht for children aged three to 14 and free for toddlers) and 200 baht for foreigners (100 baht for children aged three to 14). Thai visitors are required to pay 10 baht per person for insurance, while foreigners pay 40 baht per person.
The park added that Phulangka National Park will be closed from May 1-31 of every year to allow nature to rehabilitate. Hence reservations will be suspended until June 1.
No changes have been made to the number of visitors allowed at the adjoining Nagee Cave.
Published : March 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
