Thailand wins UN award for cutting red tape for five years running

She added that efforts to improve state services over the past five years has led to better public satisfaction and helped Thailand win the UNPSA award every year from 2017 to 2021.

The UN surveyed and evaluated public satisfaction with the efficiency of government services before granting the award.

Ratchada said the biggest contributor to public satisfaction was the fact that the government has either reduced or abolished fees and eased rules for the acquisition of 111 types of licences and has also unlocked certain restrictions in public administration.

The authorities have also reduced the time it takes for the approval of 532 types of licences and the process has been accelerated by 41.71 per cent, she added.