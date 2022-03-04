No Covid cases as multinational Cobra Gold military exercises conclude

Thailand’s Armed Forces deputy supreme commander General Supachok Thawatpirachai, and Jim Wayman, acting deputy chief of mission at the United States Embassy, co-chaired the closing ceremony through an online system.

More than 3,460 military personnel from Thailand, the US, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia took part in this year’s drill, held in Rayong province.

None of the participating military officers was infected with Covid-19, thanks to the strict preventive measures, the organisers said.

Cobra Gold, which marked the 41st exercises this year, is one of the largest multinational exercises in the Asia-Pacific region.