Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

No Covid cases as multinational Cobra Gold military exercises conclude

The multinational Cobra Gold 2022 military exercises concluded on Friday with no Covid-19 cases among the participants, the organisers reported.

Thailand’s Armed Forces deputy supreme commander General Supachok Thawatpirachai, and Jim Wayman, acting deputy chief of mission at the United States Embassy, co-chaired the closing ceremony through an online system.

More than 3,460 military personnel from Thailand, the US, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia took part in this year’s drill, held in Rayong province.

None of the participating military officers was infected with Covid-19, thanks to the strict preventive measures, the organisers said.

Cobra Gold, which marked the 41st exercises this year, is one of the largest multinational exercises in the Asia-Pacific region.

No Covid cases as multinational Cobra Gold military exercises conclude

No Covid cases as multinational Cobra Gold military exercises conclude

No Covid cases as multinational Cobra Gold military exercises conclude

Related News

Published : March 04, 2022

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.