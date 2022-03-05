4 Thai-developed Covid-19 vaccines, nasal spray fast nearing finish line

The four vaccines – Chula-Cov19, HXP-GPOVac, Baiya SARS-CoV-2 Vax and Covigen – are undergoing human trials and should be ready for FDA registration once all three trial stages are completed, she said.

The spokesperson said more than 20 Covid-19 vaccines are being researched and developed by different Thai state agencies, universities and companies.

The vaccines are being developed with the use of several techniques, including viral vector, protein subunit, mRNA and virus-like particles, she said.

Among the agencies involved in the research and development are the National Vaccine Institute, Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO), National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec), Chulalongkorn University and Mahidol University.