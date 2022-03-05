Over 200 Thais brought home safely from war-torn Ukraine

They are among the 256 Thai nationals living and working in Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry said some 25 or 26 Thais have decided to continue living with their families in Ukraine.
However, the Thai embassy in neighbouring Poland has been in constant contact with them and are ready to facilitate their evacuation if they change their minds, said Naruchai Ninnad, director of the ministry’s Division for the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad.
Three groups of Thai evacuees had arrived earlier this week, while the fourth and fifth groups landed in Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday.
Of the 61 Thais arriving on Saturday, 16 had begun their long journey from the Romanian capital of Bucharest before heading to Zurich and arriving in Bangkok shortly after 6am. The remaining 45 left Warsaw in the early hours of Saturday and arrived in Bangkok around noon.
Published : March 05, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022