Tue, March 22, 2022

Over 200 Thais brought home safely from war-torn Ukraine

Another 61 Thai nationals returned home safely from war-ravaged Ukraine on Saturday. So far, 203 Thais have been brought back since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

They are among the 256 Thai nationals living and working in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry said some 25 or 26 Thais have decided to continue living with their families in Ukraine.

However, the Thai embassy in neighbouring Poland has been in constant contact with them and are ready to facilitate their evacuation if they change their minds, said Naruchai Ninnad, director of the ministry’s Division for the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad.

Three groups of Thai evacuees had arrived earlier this week, while the fourth and fifth groups landed in Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday.

Of the 61 Thais arriving on Saturday, 16 had begun their long journey from the Romanian capital of Bucharest before heading to Zurich and arriving in Bangkok shortly after 6am. The remaining 45 left Warsaw in the early hours of Saturday and arrived in Bangkok around noon.

