Chadchart on course to win Bangkok governor election: 11th poll

Current governor Aswin Kwanmuang ranked third with 11.73 per cent. The ruling Palang Pracharath Party came bottom of the poll, with only 1.29 per cent of respondents saying they would vote for its candidate.

Nida’s 11th monthly poll was conducted on February 28 and March 2, ahead of an election tentatively planned for May.

It asked 1,313 Bangkok voters from different educational and occupational backgrounds, "Who should be the next Bangkok governor?".

The results were as follows:

– Chadchart Sittipunt: 38.01 per cent

– Undecided: 13.40 per cent

– Aswin Kwanmuang: 11.73 per cent

– Wirot Lakkanadisorn (Move Forward): 8.83 per cent

– Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat Party): 8.61 per cent

– No candidate: 5.56 per cent

– Pheu Thai Party candidate: 4.27 per cent

– Rosana Tositrakul: 3.73 per cent

– Will not cast a vote: 1.83 per cent

– Palang Pracharath Party candidate: 1.29 per cent

Meanwhile, 2.74 per cent opted for others, such as Sakoltee Phattiyakul, Prayoon Krongyos (Thai Civilised Party), and candidates from the Kla, Thai Sang Thai and Thai Pakdee parties.

Support for Aswin, Suchatvee and a Pheu Thai candidate dropped compared to last month’s poll but backing for Chadchart, Wirot and Rosana rose.