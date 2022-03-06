Tue, March 22, 2022

PM orders govt agencies on alert to cope with tropical storms

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered all government agencies to ready emergency relief measures to cope with storms set to hit the country from today until Tuesday (March 6-8).

Prayut is concerned for the safety of people in the lower Northeast, Central Region and East, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

The PM wanted people to avoid open spaces, large trees, billboards and unstable structures during the storms, Thanakorn said. Prayut also warned farmers to defend their crops against storm damage, he added.

Government agencies were also ordered to issue warnings that give people time to protect themselves from the extreme weather.

Meanwhile local administrations were instructed to check and secure billboards, buildings and large trees ahead of the coming storms.

Separately, the prime minister was informed that Narathiwat was now free of floods and the situation had returned to normal, Thanakorn said.

He said officials in the southern province were speeding up efforts to survey damage, repair houses and clean up now that the floods have subsided.

Published : March 06, 2022

By : THE NATION


