PM orders govt agencies on alert to cope with tropical storms

The PM wanted people to avoid open spaces, large trees, billboards and unstable structures during the storms, Thanakorn said. Prayut also warned farmers to defend their crops against storm damage, he added.

Government agencies were also ordered to issue warnings that give people time to protect themselves from the extreme weather.

Meanwhile local administrations were instructed to check and secure billboards, buildings and large trees ahead of the coming storms.

Separately, the prime minister was informed that Narathiwat was now free of floods and the situation had returned to normal, Thanakorn said.

He said officials in the southern province were speeding up efforts to survey damage, repair houses and clean up now that the floods have subsided.