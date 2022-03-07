Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Wild bull charges at rangers in Phetchabun national park, injures 2

Two rangers were attacked by a wild bull while patrolling Phetchabun’s Tat Mok National Park on Sunday.

They were part of a five-member team that had started their patrol on Thursday.

On Sunday afternoon, the team had reached the Ban Khok subdistrict area when a bull began charging at them and hit squadron leader Woraphot Piraksa head-on.

Woraphot sustained injuries to his face, nose, mouth and body and also lost some teeth. Another team member Jiraphong Nakrabum also sustained some injuries.

National park chief Thongchai Rajabuakaw said he would have sent a helicopter to pick them up, but the injured would have had to walk for two and half hours to get to the landing spot.

Hence, he decided to send an ambulance, which had to be parked some 5 kilometres away. The injured were eventually evacuated by another team of rangers and delivered to Phetchabun Hospital in the early evening.

Wild bull charges at rangers in Phetchabun national park, injures 2 Wild bull charges at rangers in Phetchabun national park, injures 2 Wild bull charges at rangers in Phetchabun national park, injures 2 Wild bull charges at rangers in Phetchabun national park, injures 2 Wild bull charges at rangers in Phetchabun national park, injures 2 Wild bull charges at rangers in Phetchabun national park, injures 2

Related News

Published : March 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.