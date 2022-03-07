Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

• Prawet

Nong Bon Flood Mitigation Operation Centre (call (098) 270 0825)

• Bang Khor Laem

Wat Sai (call (066) 005 2868)

• Nong Chok

Nong Chok All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (082) 348 7468 and (095) 470 3205)

• Lat Krabang

Jong Kua Yian shop (call (091) 884 3231)

• Saphan Sung

Saphan Sung All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (091) 884 3231)

• Bangkok Noi

Wat Srisudaram (call (087) 331 0968)

• Thawi Watthana

Thawi Watthana All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (087) 166 2626)

• Klong San

A mobile unit under Memorial Bridge on the Thonburi side (call (02) 023 9900)

• Bang Khun Thian

Bang Khun Thian All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (087) 166 2626 and (086) 303 1979)

• Bang Khae

Erawan field hospital (096-010-3099)

To be eligible for the free RT-PCR test, patients are required to present the actual ATK cassette showing a positive result or a photograph of it and their national ID card.

The list of places where free RT-PCR tests and ATK kits are provided in Bangkok and upcountry is regularly updated on the covid-lab.com website.