Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) announced on Monday that people who test positive using rapid antigen test kits (ATK) can isolate at home without having to confirm their infection with an RT-PCR test.

However, those who still want to confirm their infection with the more accurate RT-PCR test can get a free one at the following locations in Bangkok:

• Chatuchak

Chatuchak All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (091) 884 3231)

Pracha Niwet Sports Centre (call (098) 270 0825)

• Sathorn

Wat Suthiwararam (call (086) 957 3514)

• Suan Luang

Wat Pak Bor (call (098) 270 0825)

• Prawet

Nong Bon Flood Mitigation Operation Centre (call (098) 270 0825)

• Bang Khor Laem

Wat Sai (call (066) 005 2868)

• Nong Chok

Nong Chok All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (082) 348 7468 and (095) 470 3205)

• Lat Krabang

Jong Kua Yian shop (call (091) 884 3231)

• Saphan Sung

Saphan Sung All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (091) 884 3231)

• Bangkok Noi

Wat Srisudaram (call (087) 331 0968)

• Thawi Watthana

Thawi Watthana All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (087) 166 2626)

• Klong San

A mobile unit under Memorial Bridge on the Thonburi side (call (02) 023 9900)

• Bang Khun Thian

Bang Khun Thian All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (087) 166 2626 and (086) 303 1979)

• Bang Khae

Erawan field hospital (096-010-3099)

To be eligible for the free RT-PCR test, patients are required to present the actual ATK cassette showing a positive result or a photograph of it and their national ID card.

The list of places where free RT-PCR tests and ATK kits are provided in Bangkok and upcountry is regularly updated on the covid-lab.com website.

Related News

Published : March 07, 2022

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.