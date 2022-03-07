Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

However, those who still want to confirm their infection with the more accurate RT-PCR test can get a free one at the following locations in Bangkok:
• Chatuchak
Chatuchak All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (091) 884 3231)
Pracha Niwet Sports Centre (call (098) 270 0825)
• Sathorn
Wat Suthiwararam (call (086) 957 3514)
• Suan Luang
Wat Pak Bor (call (098) 270 0825)
• Prawet
Nong Bon Flood Mitigation Operation Centre (call (098) 270 0825)
• Bang Khor Laem
Wat Sai (call (066) 005 2868)
• Nong Chok
Nong Chok All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (082) 348 7468 and (095) 470 3205)
• Lat Krabang
Jong Kua Yian shop (call (091) 884 3231)
• Saphan Sung
Saphan Sung All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (091) 884 3231)
• Bangkok Noi
Wat Srisudaram (call (087) 331 0968)
• Thawi Watthana
Thawi Watthana All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (087) 166 2626)
• Klong San
A mobile unit under Memorial Bridge on the Thonburi side (call (02) 023 9900)
• Bang Khun Thian
Bang Khun Thian All-Age Happiness Creation Centre (call (087) 166 2626 and (086) 303 1979)
• Bang Khae
Erawan field hospital (096-010-3099)
To be eligible for the free RT-PCR test, patients are required to present the actual ATK cassette showing a positive result or a photograph of it and their national ID card.
The list of places where free RT-PCR tests and ATK kits are provided in Bangkok and upcountry is regularly updated on the covid-lab.com website.
Published : March 07, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022