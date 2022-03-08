Thailand records 18,943 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,066,800 – 2,819,103 of whom have recovered, 224,328 are still in hospitals and 23,369 have died.

Separately, another 35,115 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 13,535 their second shot and 71,838 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 125,036,572.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 448.17 million on Tuesday, 382.34 million of whom have recovered, 59.8 million are active cases (70,246 in severe condition) and 6.03 million have died (up by 4,829).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.98 million, followed by India with 42.97 million, Brazil with 29.07 million, France with 23.07 million and the UK with 19.25 million.